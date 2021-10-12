Suspicious bank transactions under the scanner

District administration would be keeping tabs on bank accounts through which transactions worth ₹1 lakh or more were conducted during Huzurabad by-poll, said Karimnagar Collector and District Election Officer R.V. Karnan on Tuesday. At a meeting with officials of banks in the district, the Collector instructed them to furnish details of bank accounts through which transactions of ₹1 lakh or more were conducted.

The Collector, along with Election Expenditure Observer G. Elamurugu, was reviewing the procedures to be followed on monitoring election expenditure for the by-election.

There was a likelihood of huge sums of money being withdrawn from banks which would be used to lure or influence voters, he said. In this backdrop, it was pertinent to check suspicious transactions involving transfer of huge amounts from one account to another.

Some accounts, which were not used for any transactions for long time and suddenly witnessing transfer of big amounts, should be noted. Details of all such transactions should also be conveyed to district officials, he said.

Earlier at a meeting with representatives of political parties, the Collector made it clear that if a candidate orgnaised election campaign in near-by or adjacent constituency with the candidate’s photo and symbol, amount spent for it would be treated as his or her election expenditure.

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamlakar, who was campaigning for his TRS party nominee, tested positive for COVID-19. He appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

The Minister stated that he was undergoing treatment and safe.