Suspension of police officers lifted

Two police officers who were charged with having a nexus with slain fugitive Mohammed Nayeemuddin have resumed duties at DGP Office here on Friday. The suspension against them was lifted three days ago, a senior police official said.

The two officers were the then Additional SP (CID) Maddipati Srinivas Rao and the then ACP Mir Chowk Malineni Srinivasa Rao. An official said that the government lifted their suspension after more than a year, pending a departmental inquiry.

On May 11 last year, the government suspended five police officers for amassing wealth with their alleged links with the Maoist-turned-fugitive, Nayeemuddin or his associates. The other officers were the then ACP (Detective Department of city) C. Srinivas Rao and inspectors of Sangareddy and Kothagudem Masthan and Raja Gopal respectively. A senior official said that the suspension of the three officials would be revoked shortly after a formal review. Nayeem was killed in an exchange of fire with special police teams at Shadnagar on August 9, 2016.

During subsequent searches at his house and that of his associates across the State, the investigators reportedly found a few documents bringing to fore the links he had with several police officers. “It's been more than a year since they were suspended but it was not supposed to be a punishment and rather a disciplinary action,” a top police official said, adding that it was confirmed that the officials had joined hands with Nayeem or his associates in their illegal activities. Serious action will be taken against them on receipt of departmental inquiry, he added. More than a dozen police officials of different ranks were also transferred and their promotions held up in the wake of their alleged links with Nayeemuddin.