Suspension bridge at Lakaram lake to be ready soon

06 April 2021 00:16 IST

Agency awaiting arrival of galvanised wire ropes from South Korea

Even as the works on the 220-metre-long suspension foot over bridge across the Lakaram lake here have almost been completed, the agency executing the ambitious project is awaiting the arrival of galvanised wire ropes from South Korea to expedite the project.

Popular destination

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TSTDC) has taken up the tourism promotion project at an estimated cost of ₹ 8 crore to transform the scenic Lakaram tank bund and its lush green surroundings into a popular tourist destination in the fort town. The picturesque site already has several tourist attractions including a boating facility, a spacious walking path, an open gym and a sky-cycling facility.

Work on the suspension bridge was formally launched in January this year. The project gained prominence as the suspension bridge was designed by Padmashri awardee Girish Bharadwaj, popularly known as the “bridge man” of India.

According to TSTDC sources, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is monitoring the progress of suspension bridge works regularly to ensure its speedy completion and inauguration of the major recreational facility here soon.