Suspended TSSP constable found dead

Hyderabad

21 January 2021 22:46 IST

He was posted at TSSP battalion

A constable with Telangana State Special Police was found dead at his residence at Rama Rao Nagar of Borabanda here on Wednesday night.

According to Sanathnagar police of Cyberabad Commissionerate, Malleshetty Rajender (45), died after hanging himself from a ceiling fan allegedly over family disputes.

A 2005 batch constable posted at 1st Battalion of TSSP, Yousufguda, he hailed from Nagarkurnool district. In October last, he was placed under suspicion for ‘negligence in performing duty’. On Wednesday evening, Rajender sent a WhatsApp message to his wife, who along with their two daughters went to her maternal house in Wanaparthy district for the Sankranti festival, stating he would resort to the extreme step.

Advertising

Advertising

She saw his message around 9 p.m. and called him repeatedly, but in vain.

“When he did not answer her calls, his wife alerted their neighbours who rushed to their house and found him hanging,” police said. A case was registered and a probe is on to ascertain the exact reason for Rajender’s extreme step.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)