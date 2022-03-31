Suspended municipal executive engineer booked in disproportionate assets case
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked the suspended Executive Engineer of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Paramkusham V Raman in disproportionate assets case.
Mr Raman was earlier arrested by the ACB and subsequently sent to judicial custody in a bribe-trap case in January this year, according to ACB sources.
He was found to be in possession of cash worth a little over ₹ 1.08 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income during searches conducted by the ACB sleuths, sources added.
Further investigation into the disproportionate assets case is underway.
