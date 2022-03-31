Hyderabad

Suspended municipal executive engineer booked in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked the suspended Executive Engineer of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Paramkusham V Raman in disproportionate assets case.

Mr Raman was earlier arrested by the ACB and subsequently sent to judicial custody in a bribe-trap case in January this year, according to ACB sources.

He was found to be in possession of cash worth a little over ₹ 1.08 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income during searches conducted by the ACB sleuths, sources added.

Further investigation into the disproportionate assets case is underway.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2022 9:55:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/suspended-municipal-executive-engineer-booked-in-disproportionate-assets-case/article65278878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY