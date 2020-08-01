Suspecting COVID infection, elderly couple ends lives

A sexagenarian couple was found dead at their residence in Punjagutta on Saturday.
Y.V. Naidu (63) and his wife Y.V. Laxmi (60), who were suffering from fever and cold for the past few days, suspected of contracting the deadly coronavirus, committed suicide by consuming poison, Punjagutta ACP M. Thirupathanna said.
“Suspecting that they were infected with the virus and it would spread to their children and grandchildren, who visit them frequently, the couple resorted to the extreme step in the late hours of Friday,” he said.
Around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday, when their younger son Nagaraju went to see them, the door was locked and there was no response even after repeated knocks.
“When he checked the room from a window, he saw his parents lying on the floor, and broke open the doors and found them dead,” the ACP said.
In a suicide note purportedly left behind, Laxmi stated that they thought they had been infected with COVID and feared they might infect other family members, and so, they were ending their lives, Punjagutta inspector M. Niranjan said.
Based on the complaint lodged by Nagaraju, a case was registered and the bodies were sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.
(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath