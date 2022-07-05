Suspected members of sand mafia try to attack FRO

July 05, 2022 18:52 IST

A woman forest officer escaped unhurt after suspected members of sand mafia allegedly tried to attack her and set ablaze her jeep during a surprise check to prevent illegal mining and transportation of sand in Tirumalakunta reserve forest area in Aswaraopeta mandal on Monday night.

The incident occurred when Venkatalakshmi, the in-charge Forest Range Officer (FRO), Dammapeta, along with the government jeep driver rushed to Bandarugumpu, a remote village on the fringes of forest, around 8.30 pm to intercept a tractor suspected to be involved in illegal sand transportation.

A group of persons believed to be members of sand mafia allegedly made a vain bid to attack them and tried to set their jeep on fire, sources added.

However, the FRO and the jeep driver managed to escape from the spot.

Later, the FRO filed a complaint with the Aswaraopeta police against five villagers and others alleging that they tried to kill her and set the government jeep ablaze by pouring petrol on the vehicle.

A case was registered, police said.