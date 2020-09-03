Suspected Maoist killed in shootout

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

03 September 2020 13:08 IST

Bike borne assailants open fire on police.

An suspected Maoist, aged around 25 years, was killed in an exchange of fire with a police team during a search operation in Devalagudem forest area in Gundala mandal early this morning.

The incident occurred when two bike-borne rebels, suspected to be members of the CPI (Maoist) action team, allegedly opened fire on the police, before speeding away on their bike along the Devalagudem-Dubbagudem forest route at 4.15 a.m., the police said.

The police returned fire, resulting in the death of one of the ultras. Another Maoist, who was reportedly riding pillion on the bike, fled into the forest.

The police recovered a body, a bike and a weapon from the "encounter site."

The incident comes nearly one and a half months after a police constable was injured in an exchange of fire between the rebels and a special party police squad at Mallepallithogu forest area in Manuguru mandal.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt visited the "shootout site" on Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters, he said a search operation was underway to track down the Maoist, who escaped. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the Maoist, who was killed in the exchange.