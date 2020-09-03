Suspected Maoist killed in shootout

An suspected Maoist, aged around 25 years, was killed in an exchange of fire with a police team during a search operation in Devalagudem forest area in Gundala mandal early this morning.
The incident occurred when two bike-borne rebels, suspected to be members of the CPI (Maoist) action team, allegedly opened fire on the police, before speeding away on their bike along the Devalagudem-Dubbagudem forest route at 4.15 a.m., the police said.
The police returned fire, resulting in the death of one of the ultras. Another Maoist, who was reportedly riding pillion on the bike, fled into the forest.
The police recovered a body, a bike and a weapon from the "encounter site."
The incident comes nearly one and a half months after a police constable was injured in an exchange of fire between the rebels and a special party police squad at Mallepallithogu forest area in Manuguru mandal.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt visited the "shootout site" on Thursday morning.
Speaking to reporters, he said a search operation was underway to track down the Maoist, who escaped. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the Maoist, who was killed in the exchange.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath