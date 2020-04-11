Suspected COVID-19 patient found dead in Narayanaguda

A 77-year-old man, whose body was found on the roadside near Shanti theatre in Narayanaguda on Friday evening, is suspected to have died of COVID-19.

The victim, Sher Bahadur, a native of Nepal, was working as a watchman at a bar and restaurant in Lalapet. Narayanaguda sub-inspector D Karunakar Reddy said that around 6.30 p.m. on Friday, a chicken shop owner Naveen noticed the body and alerted the police.

They found a medical prescription slip of Government Hospital, King Kothi, in his pocket referring him to Gandhi Hospital for COVID-19 test.

“On Thursday, Bahadur developed symptoms of cold, cough and fever. Soon, his employer Eshwar took him to the primary health care centre in Lalapet, where doctors suspected COVID-19 and referred him to Gandhi Hospital. Later, he was sent to King Kothi hospital, where doctors again referred him to Gandhi Hospital, as he is above 60 years,” the officer said.

Bahadur came out of King Kothi hospital and did not go to Gandhi Hospital, where COVID-19 patients from across the State are being treated. “He was just moving on the roads and on Friday evening, he was found dead,” Mr. Reddy said.

According to him, there was a delay in shifting the body. “Since Friday evening the body was lying on the street and next day morning around 9 a.m. the GHMC officials shifted his body to the morgue,” he said, adding that a case was registered and a probe is on.