Suspected case of drunk driving, three killed as car rams parked trailer

Mangled remains of the car after the accident. The car was so extensively damaged that its front portion was completely mangled and the roof went off, said the police

Hyderabad:

12 December 2021 11:03 IST

“The accident took place around 2.30 a.m. near Coca Cola Factory in the area when the victims were going on a joyride after consuming alcohol”

In an instance of drunk and driving, three youngsters died and their friend suffered severe injuries, after the KIA Seltos car they were traveling in crashed a stationary trailer truck near Bowrampet under Cyberabad’s Dundigal Police station limits in the wee hours of December 12.

Death was instant for Charan (26), a native of Vijayawada, who was behind the wheel, his friends Ganesh (25) and Sanju (25), both hailing from Eluru, while Ashok suffered injuries and was rushed to Malla Reddy Hospital for immediate medical assistance. While the intoxicated owner of the ill-fated car, Charan, was currently residing at Nizampet, the other three were roommates staying at Pragathi Nagar.

The accident took place around 2.30 a.m. near Coca Cola Factory in the area when the victims were going on a joyride after consuming alcohol, Inspector P. Ramana Reddy said.

He said that on December 11 night, Charan went to other victims’ place at Pragathi Nagar where they partied for hours and decided to go on a late night joyride.

All of them were under the influence of alcohol, Mr. Reddy said.

“When they reached the Coca Cola factory, Charan failed to negotiate a curve, lost control on the wheels and rammed a roadside parked trailer,” he said. Though the airbags opened, it couldn’t save them as they got deflated due to the impact of the accident.

The car was so extensively damaged that its front portion was completely mangled and the roof went off, the inspector said, and added that more details about the incident can be known only after Ashok gains consciousness.

The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy and a probe is on.