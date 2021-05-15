Suspected Black Fungus case in Khammam

Patient referred to Gandhi Hospital

A 38-year-old man of Chintakani mandal who just recovered from COVID-19 reportedly developed a post-infection complications, with symptoms matching that of ‘Mucormycosis’ on Saturday.

The person hailing from Nereda village consulted the doctors at a hospital in Khammam with complaints of severe headache and redness in the eyes on Saturday morning.

The doctors reportedly referred him to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad as he exhibited symptoms of suspected Mucormycosis, a rare form of fungal infection, also known as Black Fungus.

Steroid use

Several doctors have pointed out that the misuse of steroids is a major cause of this infection. Besides, patients who are diabetic or COVID-positive and are taking steroids have an increased chance of contracting the infection.

Sources said that he is expected to report at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday to undergo the prescribed diagnostic tests and get treatment.

Officials mum

Health Department officials of the district were not available for comment in spite of repeated calls.