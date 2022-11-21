‘Surya Namaskara’ challenge held in Hyderabad

November 21, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Surya Namaskara’ challenge was held in Hyderabad on Sunday where more than 3,500 people enthusiastically participated. It was organised under the auspices of The Art of Living.

The participants competed for a gold challenge, which involved 108 rounds of Surya Namaskara, and a silver challenge for 54 rounds. They were all given a participation certificate.

Prominent personalities including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Justice Venugopal of the Telangana High Court also took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Venugopal said by the year 2050, India will reach the top position in terms of economic parameters and the youth of the country will play a vital role in the process. For that to happen, the youth should practise yoga every day and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

