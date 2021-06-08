Survey work for Sangameshwara LI scheme from June 12

It’s proposed to irrigate 2.19 lakh acres in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, Andole constituencies

The survey and investigation work for the Sangameshwara lift scheme envisaged to irrigate about 2.19 lakh acres in 11 mandals of Andole, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad constituencies is scheduled to be formally launched on June 12 by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao.

He held a meeting with representatives of consultant agency, engineers of irrigation department and others here on Tuesday. The lift scheme is proposed come up on the right side of the Singur reservoir and told the survey agency to complete the work fast so that designs and estimates could be completed and work was taken up early.

Explaining the proposal to the minister, engineers of the irrigation department said the project was expected to irrigate 57,000 acres in Sangareddy, 56,000 acres in Andole and 1.06 lakh acres in Zaheerabad constituencies. They stated that it would have two pump houses to lift water from Singur reservoir to a height of 125 metres.

The first lift at Idulapur would lift water to 125 metres and take water till Venkatapur through Zaheerabad, Hadnur, and Kandi canals, while the second lift at Hothi (K) would lift water to 40 metres and take it till Govindapur through Mogdumpally and Zaheerabad canals. The first lift would serve about 1.77 lakh acres, while the second lift would give water to 42,000 acres.

Mandal-wise ayacut proposed under Sangameshwara lift is Raikode (29,050 acres), Munipally (27,807), Kohir (10,010), Jharasangam (25,800), Zaheerabad (25,090), Nyalkal (23,100), Mogdumpally (21,950), Sadashivpet (38,852), Kondapur (12,363), Sangareddy (2,211) and Kandi (2,767 acres).

According to the officials, the cost of survey and investigation work of Sangameshwara lift was about ₹16.08 crore. The lift scheme is likely to have approach channel for 3.9 km length and pressure main running for 12.2 km for the first pump house, while their length for second pump house could be about 0.8 km and 2.7 km, respectively.

The total length of main, distributary and minor canal systems in the project were likely to be nearly 960 km. Along with Basaveshwara lift intended for Narayanakhed and part of Andole to irrigate 1.65 lakh acres, about 20 tmc ft water is proposed to be utilised from Singur for the two schemes and in turn get supplementation from Kaleshwaram project.

Andole MLA Ch. Kranti Kiran, Chief Engineer V. Ajay Kumar, Superintending Engineer Muralidhar, Executive Engineers S. Subrahmanya Prasad, P. Madhusudan Reddy, representative of consultant agency B. Madhusudhan Reddy, former legislator from Sangareddy Ch. Prabhakar and others participated in the meeting.