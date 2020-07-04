Survey work for MGKLIS Karne thanda lift taken up

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that the government is planning to make the Karne thanda lift on Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) by Dasara festival this year.

Speaking at the launch of survey work of the Karne lift in Khilla Ghanpur mandal of Wanaparthy district on Saturday, he said the plan was to provide water to the gap ayacut of MGKLIS for the Yaasangi season. The survey work would be completed in 15 days and tenders would be invited soon after.

Stating that government was committed to complete the Karne thanda lift at the earliest provided the people of the area cooperated for works, the minister noted that Ghanpur branch canal was completed in 11 months and Pedda Mandadi canal was completed in a matter of just 44 days.

The minister said completed of the Karne thanda lift would provide irrigation facility to the lands in Balijapalli, Jangamayapalli, Basireddy cheruvu, Ituka thanda. District Collector Shaik Yasmin Basha and others attended the event.