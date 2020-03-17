Surveillance teams to visit houses of foreign-returnees

Passengers at the Jubilee Bus station wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

17 March 2020 01:20 IST

Though preliminary health check-ups at airports may not have revealed anything amiss, the symptoms may start showing up during the window period

In view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, which is causing concern across sections, the city administration is getting its act together to contain the spread. As part of the efforts to nip the contagion in the bud, special surveillance teams are being formed across the city at circle-level, with members drawn from all departments concerned.

The teams with either officials or staff from Health, Revenue, Police departments and GHMC, will visit the persons who have recently arrived from coronavirus-affected countries, and check upon their health status.

Though preliminary health check-ups at the airports may not have revealed anything amiss, the symptoms may start showing up during the window period, officials from the GHMC said.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, all the four persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the city, were found to have returned from abroad. The index case in the city/State was a person who had arrived from Dubai, though he did not land at city’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The second and third cases were persons who landed at RGIA from Italy and the Netherlands respectively, and passed the thermal screening test at the airport. Fourth and the latest patient arrived from Scotland. Though there is no evidence of the disease spreading locally from them to the others, including family members, officials are not leaving anything to chance, and all precautions are being taken in order to curtail the virus spread. For this to happen, all recent foreign-returnees will have to be revisited at their homes. Police department will help the teams to identify the persons, while Revenue and GHMC staff will zero in on their residences.

In case anyone is found to be suffering from the symptoms, they will be shifted to isolation wards by the Health officials, along with their family members. If tests for the infection are found to be positive for any such patients, their contacts since their return will be traced, and similar process will be carried out for them too. Visits by the surveillance teams have begun on Monday, and will intensify in the coming days, they said. Initially, details have been collected pertaining to about 150 to 170 persons, officials said.