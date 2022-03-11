Surveillance stepped up on Satavahana campus for sloth bear

March 11, 2022 21:05 IST

Sleuths of the Forest department stepped up surveillance on the sprawling 200-acre campus of the Satavahana University here by using camera traps to track the movement of a sloth bear that was sighted in the bushes near a hostel on the campus on Wednesday night.

Alerted by the university authorities, the forest officials on Thursday installed several camera traps at multiple locations on the campus and also summoned a rescue team from Warangal to trace and capture the sloth bear, sources said.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the university authorities asked all the staff members and students to remain alert and not to roam on the campus after 4 pm for a week. The advisory also contained a slew of safety precautions.

According to sources, the sloth bear is believed to have strayed into the sprawling university campus encompassing two large agricultural wells and several fruit-bearing trees owing to reasons like habitat loss and largescale quarrying in the granite hub spanning several villages nearby Karimnagar town and some adjoining mandals.

When contacted, District Forest Officer Ch Balamani told The Hindu that constant surveillance is being maintained on the vast Satavahana University campus through camera traps to trace the sloth bear and release it into the forests.