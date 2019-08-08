Surrender non-responsive GHMC officials, says Revanth

Thursday’s GHMC general body meeting experienced palpable tension between the elected representatives and the executive, with the former launching a broadside against the latter with regard to several issues.

MP Revanth Reddy, during his first ever appearance in the Council meeting, went to the extent of suggesting surrender of non-responsive officials to instil fear.

Damaged roads occupied major part of the discussion even before the question hour was initiated, as several corporators raised the issues in their respective divisions, not heeding directions from the chair.

Banjara Hills corporator Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi charged the officials with negligence, alleging that they were not available to the elected representatives for discussing civic issues. Other members Manne Kavitha Reddy, and Saleem Baig too shared the grouse against zonal officials.

MLC M. S. Prabhakar Rao complained of bad road condition and non-responsiveness of officials, saying zonal commissioners and IAS officers were busy in review meetings, and did not care to go on field inspection.

At this point, all the six zonal commissioners stood up in protest, but Mr. Prabhakar Rao held forth to complain that smaller employees wielded unlimited power in the corporation, and were in a position to threaten superiors. “We are answerable to people. Over three and a half years have passed without much result, and we are left with only one year,” he said, reminding officials that the general body was all powerful.

Mr. Reddy too complained that officials did not lift his calls, nor would they call back. He suggested zonal meetings with corporators for resolution of many issues, and with regard to preparedness for festivals such as Bakrid and Ganesh Chaturthi.

He complained of rampant communicable diseases, and sewage overflow even in localities such as Jubilee Hills, and suggested exploiting Swachh Bharat funds for installation of decentralised STPs. With regard to demolition of illegal properties, GHMC officials were harassing common people by leaving out big violators in Gachibowli, he said.

Mr. Reddy also suggested statues in the city for departed leaders Jaipal Reddy, Sushma Swaraj, and Mukesh Goud in whose remembrance, the council observed two minutes’ silence. Commissioner M. Dana Kishore said proposals worth ₹2,500 crore had been sent to the government for white topping of roads and ducting of utilities.

Mentioning that multiple agencies such as HRDCL and R&B were maintaining roads, he admitted that stretches where SRDP works were on experienced damage due to heavy vehicles.