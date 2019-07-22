Surplus teachers to be posted to residential schools: Minister

Measures are in place to ensure that surplus teachers in the district are posted to residential schools after consultations with the Education Minister, said Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar.

Referring to the statement made by MLC T. Bhanuprasad Rao that the teacher-student ratio in the district was 1:18 against the stipulated norms of 1:30, the Minister assured to shift and post the surplus teachers at the residential schools after working out modalities. He also promised to examine the provision of free notebooks for students of government and Zilla Parishad schools.

Mr. Eshwar made these announcements on Sunday at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here, attending as the chief guest. On the occasion, he paid floral tributes to the replica of Telangana martyrs’ memorial and stressed the need for coordination between elected representatives and district officials for all-round development of Peddapalli.

He urged leaders of local bodies to visit schools frequently to identify their problems and bring those to the notice of district authorities for immediate redressal.

Expressing concern over high incidence of anemia in students, Collector A. Sridevasena said Peddapalli and Ramagundam legislators D. Manohar Reddy and Korukanti Chander have decided to supply seeds for raising kitchen gardens in each household in their respective assembly segments. She urged Manthani legislator D. Sridhar Babu and Zilla Parishad chairman P. Madhukar to consider doing the same.

Mr. Madhukar informed the newly elected local body leaders to strive hard to ensure that the government welfare programmes reaches all beneficiaries at the grassroots. Peddapalli MP B. Venkatesh Netha urged officials to take measures for redressal of revenue-related issues.

MLCs T. Bhanuprasad Rao, N. Laxman Rao and Raghotham Reddy, MLAs D. Manohar Reddy and K. Chander were also present.