HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

72-year-old woman from Secunderabad reclaims her laughter after 20 years

October 22, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old woman from Secunderabad, who was unable to chuckle, cough, sneeze or even lift some weight for the past two decades due to a medical condition that caused urine leak, will now do all those at will, thanks to a surgical intervention.

The patient was suffering from Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI), wherein urine leaks out with a sudden pressure on the bladder and urethra.

Dr. Sarika Pandya, an expert in female urology department at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad, performed a surgical procedure—stress incontinence surgery, known as transobturator tape (TOT) procedure—to cure the patient of this condition.

In this minimally invasive operation, a synthetic mesh tape is inserted through small incisions to bolster the urethra. This tape acts as a safety net, providing stability and effectively preventing inadvertent urine leakage, especially during involuntary moments like coughing, sneezing or lifting. 

The surgery was a success and freed the patient from the confines of diapers and permitted her to laugh unreservedly and socialise without inhibition. 

Dr. Sarika Pandya underscored the importance of early intervention in managing urinary leakage issues, a condition among women arising out of pregnancy, childbirth or muscle weakness.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.