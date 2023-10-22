October 22, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 72-year-old woman from Secunderabad, who was unable to chuckle, cough, sneeze or even lift some weight for the past two decades due to a medical condition that caused urine leak, will now do all those at will, thanks to a surgical intervention.

The patient was suffering from Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI), wherein urine leaks out with a sudden pressure on the bladder and urethra.

Dr. Sarika Pandya, an expert in female urology department at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad, performed a surgical procedure—stress incontinence surgery, known as transobturator tape (TOT) procedure—to cure the patient of this condition.

In this minimally invasive operation, a synthetic mesh tape is inserted through small incisions to bolster the urethra. This tape acts as a safety net, providing stability and effectively preventing inadvertent urine leakage, especially during involuntary moments like coughing, sneezing or lifting.

The surgery was a success and freed the patient from the confines of diapers and permitted her to laugh unreservedly and socialise without inhibition.

Dr. Sarika Pandya underscored the importance of early intervention in managing urinary leakage issues, a condition among women arising out of pregnancy, childbirth or muscle weakness.