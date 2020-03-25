Surgeons’ body seeks govt. directive to protect healthcare personnel

The Association of Surgeons of India on Tuesday offered various suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to staying prepared to fight COVID-19.

The suggestions include the need to protect healthcare personnel and train them in using the Personal Protection Equipment. The association said the directive for implementing the suggestions given to fight COVID-19 should come for the government of India for their enforcement.

Association president P. Raghu Ram highlighted that since healthcare professionals were at the front lines in the war against COVID-19, training of all healthcare workers, irrespective of their specialty, in using the Personal Protection Equipment and ABCs in dealing with patients, must be undertaken in this week. He said a large number of healthcare workers were expected to be infected and some would even lose their lives while treating patients. In China, close to 4,000 healthcare professionals have been infected and a few have died.

He said there must be a directive from the government to protect the rights of doctors, nurses and ward boys working in small and medium hospitals and protecting their leave, pay and jobs as some hospitals were laying off staff due to a slump in number of patients. In some districts like Warangal, junior doctors living in rented homes were being asked to vacate by landlords over fears that they might be infected. Society should be sensitised to the service being rendered by doctors, Dr Raghu Ram said, adding that a strategy should be in place to recruit more doctors.