Surge in COVID cases as 169 test positive

HYDERABAD

29 May 2020 23:01 IST

4 more succumb in Telangana

With 169 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Friday, the highest single-day tally since the outbreak of the pandemic, their number has gone up to 2,425. The number of deaths has also gone up to 71 as four more persons succumbed to the infectious disease.

According to an official health bulletin issued on Friday night, the new cases reported include 82 in GHMC areas, 14 in Rangareddy district and two each in Medak and Sangareddy districts. The day’s positive cases also include five migrants and 64 deportees, local persons who returned from other countries.

Of the reported positive cases in the State so far, 1,381 have been discharged from hospitals and 973 are still undergoing treatment. The bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare also stated that four persons died due to coronavirus on Friday taking the total to 71 so far.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the officials, the four persons who died of COVID also had other co-morbidities. The persons who died on Friday include: A 53-year-old male who was also suffering with carcinoma thyroid; a 59-year-old male suffering from multiple myeloma ; a 62-year-old male suffering from hemiplegia and another 60-year-old female patient with hypertension and associated co-morbidities.

The health official further stated that during the past few days, there has been a surge in new cases in GHMC area. The official suggested that all the non-pharmacological preventive measures have to be implemented strictly to control the the disease. At this juncture, risk communication plays a major role in behavioural change thereby mitigating further spread of infection, the official added.

Among the 458 deportees airlifted to Telangana so far by the Centre, 207 have tested positive for COVID so far and others have been quarantined at government quarantine centres.