Surge in BITS-Pilani placements amid pandemic

Campuses see aggressive hiring by IT, pharma companies.

BITS Pilani campuses, including the Hyderabad one, has seen a surge in job offers in the second phase of placements that has seen a growth of 26.5% compared to last year in the same time frame.

The August season was optimistic with 329 opportunities given across campuses, a growth of 26.5% compared to 260 in academic year 2020-21 in the same time frame. The highest salary of ₹1.33 crore per annum was offered by DaVinci Derivatives, Amsterdam, said Balasubramanian Gurumurthy, Chief Placement Officer, BITS Pilani-India and Dubai. DaVinci Derivatives is a unique trading firm that specialises in trading volatility across multiple instruments listed on major European, US and Brazil exchanges.

Additionally, other offers have been secured by students at various international firms such as Fanatics (USA), Amazon (Berlin) and Wells Fargo (USA) during their off-campus thesis as part of their final year curriculum. He says aggressive hiring was seen in the IT and Electronics sectors by companies such as Google, Uber, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Adobe, Nutanix, Salesforce, Cisco, Walmart, Qualcomm, Micron, and Samsung R&D among others.

Despite the pandemic, steady hiring was seen in the construction and manufacturing sectors with core companies such as General Electric, Whirlpool, Dover Corporation, Exxon Mobil, Larsen and Toubro and Ramboll hiring across all three BITS Pilani campuses. Similarly, pharma majors such as IQVIA, Strand Life Sciences, Pfizer, Cipla and Dr. Reddy’s have hired for formulation, regulatory, and analytics roles.

“We are seeing an extremely aggressive demand for talent, and companies are very bullish about hiring the best of talent. In keeping with current trends, we are also seeing an increase in recruiter participation and overall CTC being offered in the IT and Analytics sectors. IT firms such as Visa, Flipkart, VMWare, Landmark Group (UAE), SAP Labs, Myntra, Deutsche Bank and Samsung will be vying for talent,” he said.

The second phase of placements will continue till July, with the majority of placements getting over by January 31.