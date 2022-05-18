Surface Measurement Systems to set up lab in Hyderabad

Pharmaceutical powder characterisation focus of the 7,000 sq m facility

Pharmaceutical powder characterisation focus of the 7,000 sq m facility

UK-based Surface Measurement Systems (SMS) will be setting up a particle characterisation laboratory in Hyderabad.

Pharmaceutical powder characterisation will be focus of the 7,000 sq m facility. It will be a centre of excellence attracting both global and Indian pharmaceutical customers, SMS said following a meeting of Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is in the U.K. leading an official delegation, and its senior leadership.

“Telangana’s progressive and investor-friendly policies facilitated an SME like us to establish a new state-of-the-art particle characterisation laboratory in Hyderabad,” managing director Daryl Williams. The Particle Characterisation Laboratory (Hyderabad) will be working with world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

SMS develops and engineers innovative experimental techniques and instrumentation for physico-chemical characterisation of complex solids. A world leader in advanced instruments for powder characterisation and behind the Dynamic Vapour Sorption instrument, the company has business units in the U.K, Germany, the U.S., China and India with strong patent and science base. The company has aggressive expansion plans for the next two years, a release on the announcement from the Minister’s office said.

Establishment of the laboratory, which will first-of-its-kind in Hyderabad, is a testament to the city’s leadership position in the pharmaceutical sector and will accelerate growth in the sector, Mr. Rao said.