Suresh Kumar Singhal elected president of FTCCI, Ravi Kumar senior V-P

Industrialists Suresh Kumar Singhal and R. Ravi Kumar were unanimously elected president and senior vice-president respectively of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) for 2024-25 at the 107th annual general meeting of the trade and industry body here on Monday.

Mr. Singhal owns diverse businesses, including packaging, steel and paper. He was a nominated member of the Council for Consumer Affairs in the Union Ministry of Steel and is associated with various organisations, including Agarwal Samaj, All India Induction Furnace Association and Sri Krishna Goseva Mandal.

Mr. Ravi Kumar has three decades of entrepreneurial experience and is executive director of Zetatek Technologies, a company involved in manufacturing, testing, supply and service of test equipment related to defence, aerospace, automotive and electronics industries. He is actively associated with the Art of Living Foundation and played badminton at the State and national-level, FTCCI said in a release.