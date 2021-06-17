Support promised to ADR Centre

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Thursday said Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana has promised support and guidance in making the NALSAR-FTCCI Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre, to be set up on the federation premises here, successful in its endeavour.

The ADR Centre will be of great support to the trade and industry not just in Telangana but also in neighbouring states, said a release from the federation on the meeting the FTCCI team led by its president Ramakanth Inani had with the CJI at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The team apprised the CJI of setting up of ADR Centre at the Federation House. The ADR Centre will undertake skill development programmes pertaining to mediation and arbitration to creating awareness of ADR for effective dispute resolution.

Assuring guidance, Justice Ramana said he envisioned an International Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre in India on the lines of those in Singapore, London and UAE. Mr. Inani sought a review of working of commercial courts in Telangana and solution to cheque bounce cases.