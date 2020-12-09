Support centre for CRPF warriors to be opened

Support centre for Central Reserve Police Force warriors on the campus of CRPF’s group centre in Jawaharnagar of Hakeempet in Ranga Reddy district.

HYDERABAD

09 December 2020 22:20 IST

To help wounded personnel re-energise themselves

An idea of creating a support centre for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) warriors, who became physically challenged persons fighting enemies, is becoming reality today (Thursday).

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishen Reddy will inaugurate National Centre for Divyang Empowerment (NCDE) here on the campus of CRPF’s group centre in Jawaharnagar of Hakeempet in Ranga Reddy district. With dedicated teams of doctors and physiotherapists, the NCDE will help CRPF personnel, who suffered serious wounds during operations, re-energise themselves.

Professionals from different fields and prominent sports personalities will train and groom Divyangs to improve their mental and physical health. NCDE has an IT laboratory with courses of different levels and para-sports facilities. Memorandums of Understanding were signed with BITS Pilani-Hyderabad, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and others to impart training to CRPF divyangs.

Advertising

Advertising

Twenty-four CRPF divyangs, who sustained grievous wounds during combat operations, from different parts of the country would be trained at NCDE. It will be a home away from home for divyangs with facilities like accommodation for families, fitness centre, e-Library, meditation centre, prosthetic limb correction centre and audio-visual laboratory.