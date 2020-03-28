Supply of onion, potato from other States resumes

The Agricultural Marketing Department has initiated steps to streamline the supplies of vegetables in the State by arranging their transport from other States and within the State.

Coordination with the officials of other States has become necessary following the problems being faced in the transportation of vegetables from far-off places in the wake of lockdown being implemented across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to Minister for Agriculture and Marketing S. Nirajan Reddy, the Marketing Department officials are closely monitoring the movement of onion supplies from Maharashtra and potato from Uttar Pradesh.

The supply of onion from Maharashtra, which was only 1,800 quintals on Friday, has increased to 6,500 quintals on Saturday.

The measures are being taken to ensure that there is no shortage of essentials such as vegetables and fruits during the lockdown period, which is till April 14 as of now. The Minister suggested the traders that they could get permits for transport of vegetables and fruits from other States as well as within the State from the Marketing Department officials.

Vendors cautioned

He cautioned the vendors, including the retailers and street-corner sellers, against selling the essentials at exorbitant prices.

Mobile Rythu Bazaars

Meanwhile, mobile Rythu Bazaars will henceforth visit colonies across the city, and provide vegetables for reasonable prices. Marketing Department, in coordination with the GHMC, has organised a total of 177 mobile Rythu Bazaars, which have visited 331 locations on Saturday.

Timings of visit to each location have been scheduled, so as not to deprive any area of vegetables.