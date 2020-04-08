Supply of daily needs at doorstep in red zones

In a move that would facilitate strict implementation of the lockdown, the municipal authorities in the district headquarters town have been supplying required goods to residents of red zones at their doorstep.

Osmanpura and Veerabhadrna Nagar reported one coronavirus positive case each. The officials declared these two areas restricted and put up boards indicating they are red zones. ‘Prohibited area’ stickers were also pasted on the buildings in these areas. People are not being allowed to move into or out of these areas. Police pickets were established for strict restriction of public movement.

The municipal authorities conducted a campaign in the areas on Monday stating that any supplies could be had from Apna Chout by calling 9150915084 or 9150915085.

“We are receiving calls from the morning for delivery of goods like grocery, vegetables and meat. There are about 12 delivery boys on the job and we are charging a nominal amount of ₹30 from customers. The charge will be a little higher if the goods have to be collected from several shops,” Gouni Kranthi Kumar, the man behind Apna Chotu told The Hindu on Tuesday. It has a mobile application with the name, Apna Chotu, to order delivery of goods round the clock.