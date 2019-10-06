Supervisors joining the stir had officials worried

Ahead of the stir, there was a possibility of around 1,200 supervisors at the 97 RTC bus depots joining the strike which had left the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation management worried.

Common cause

While TSTRC trade unions maintained that the strike was a result of the entire staff — over 51,000 in number — coming together for a common cause, they claimed most of the 97 depots on Saturday, the day of the strike, were devoid of supervisors.

A TSRTC official described the role of supervisors as a ‘link’ between the management and staff. The fact that most would not be available at the depots was a cause of concern.

Speaking to The Hindu, a TSRTC officer requesting anonymity said, “Depending on the size of the depot, supervisors handle between 300 to 500 workers. Their job rangers from handling mechanical side to checking fitness, and, of course, dealing with personnel.”

Officers also said that working without the support of the supervisors would continue to remain an issue.

Protest with Bathukamma

TSRTC-Joint Action Committee will write letters to political parties explaining the state of affairs.

K. Raji Reddy of TSRTC Employees Union, one of the 10 organisations which are on strike, said letters will be sent on Sunday after which the JAC will deliberate on developments. As a mark of protest, TSRTC staff along with their families will converge at all 97 bus depots to celebrate Bathukamma at 5 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, trade union leaders will hold a day-long fast.