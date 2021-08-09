Super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad in two years

HYDERABAD

09 August 2021 20:35 IST

To come up at Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Alwal and Sanathnagar

The four super speciality government hospitals in and around Hyderabad would be ready in 1.5 to 2 years. While all speciality and super speciality services would be provided at the hospitals, one speciality will be in focus at each of the facilities.

The State government has decided to establish the four hospitals in Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Alwal and Sanathnagar, with each being named Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on June 19.

The health facilities would come up at TIMS-Gachibowli, at Government General and Chest Hospital in Sanathnagar, at Gadianaram in LB Nagar, and the last one at Alwal. The facility at TIMS-Gachibowli would be expanded. Currently, only COVID services are provided there.

As of now, patients from across the State have to travel all the way to Gandhi Hospital or Osmania General Hospital to avail free super speciality services. “Apart from avoiding travel all the way to the two tertiary care hospitals, out of pocket expenditure on patients is expected to come down after completion of the hospitals,” said senior officials.

Not the first time

In February 2016, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to identify land required for establishing four new 1000 bedded hospitals in the city.

Back then, the new hospitals were supposed to come up in Uppal-LB Nagar, Malkajgiri-Cantonment, Quthbullapur-Kukatpally, and Serilingampally-Rajendranagar areas. However, the plan did not materialise.

“It’s not like nothing happened after the directions were issued. A team did scout for sites and identified land parcels. But it was caught up in legal tangles. It’s different this time. A working group, formed to conceptualise the hospitals, is on the job and has conducted two to three meetings. Roads and Buildings department is involved in the major project,” sources said.

The working group includes KNRUHS Vice-Chancellor B. Karunakar Reddy, ESIC Super Speciality Hospital-Sanathnagar dean M. Srinivas, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, managing director of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Chandrasekhar Reddy and specialist doctors.