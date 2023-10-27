Supari killer arrested for extorting money from man who hired him

October 27, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

A man who hired a supari killer to eliminate the murderers involved in his brother’s death ended up getting extorted to the tune of around ₹6 lakh.

The rowdy sheeter, Mohd Khaiser, who goes by the aliases Chor Khaiser and Pahelwan Khaiser, was initially hired for ₹2 lakh by Vanarasi Yadagiri, said the police.

Mohd Khaiser, a rowdy-sheeter of Habeeb Nagar, is known for threatening innocent persons and extorting money from them at knife point. He is also involved in land grabbing, settlements etc., said the police.

“Vanarasi Yadagiri, a resident of Gudimalkapur, approached Khaiser and paid ₹2 lakh to kill his rivals who were involved in his brother Vanarasi Raju’s murder in 2016 in Golconda area. Khaiser agreed but was postponing committing the crime, which made Yadagiri demand his money back,” explained the police.

However, Khaiser started threatening to kill Yadagiri and demanded more money. He extorted ₹2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh in 2021 and 2022, followed by tranches of ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 in separate instances.

“After his involvement in a murder in 1995, he was involved in 22 criminal cases and has reportedly earned around ₹100 crores through land grabbing, settlements etc. In 2011, externment orders were issued against him. After completing one year externment period, he returned to Hyderabad and again started his criminal activities, due to which he was detained under P.D.Act in the year 2014 and lodged in Cherlapally Prison,” added the police.

Following a complaint from Yadagiri, a case was booked against Khaiser by Habeeb Nagar police, and he was arrested.

