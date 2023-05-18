ADVERTISEMENT

Sunstroke cases on the rise as severe heatwave persists

May 18, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - WARANGAL/ BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A farm labourer is suspected to have suffered a sunstroke and died while being shifted to hospital, another woman is also suspected to have succumbed to sunstroke

The Hindu Bureau

With a searing heatwave sweeping across many parts of the State, the sunstroke cases are on the rise taking a toll on the health of those who are directly exposed to the sunlight for a long time.

A woman farm labourer of Gavicherla village in Sangem mandal of Warangal district reportedly died of heat stroke late on Wednesday night. She reportedly worked in a farm under the scorching sun and apparently suffered a heat stroke.

She fell unconscious after returning home and died while being shifted to a hospital late in the night, sources said.

A 58-year-old woman of Aswaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district died of suspected heat stroke on Wednesday.

A severe heat wave swept through parts of the coal belt region on Thursday with temperatures touching 45° Celsius in pockets of the region.

