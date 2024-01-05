ADVERTISEMENT

Sunil Dutt takes charge as Khammam Police Commissioner, Shabarish as Mulugu SP

January 05, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KHAMMAM/MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Sunil Dutt, a 2014 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as Khammam Police Commissioner on Friday. Prior to this, he was the DCP of Hyderabad City East Zone.

He had earlier worked as the ASP of the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected Bhadrachalam sub-division and also served as the Superintendent of Police of both Jagtial and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Mr.Dutt took charge from Vishnu S. Warrier, an IPS officer of 2013 batch, who has been transferred.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, P. Shabarish, an IPS officer of 2017 batch, assumed charge as Mulugu Superintendent of Police in Mulugu district headquarters on Friday. He had earlier served as ASP of Manuguru sub-division in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and DCP of Medchal in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US