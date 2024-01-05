Sunil Dutt takes charge as Khammam Police Commissioner, Shabarish as Mulugu SP

January 05, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KHAMMAM/MULUGU

Sunil Dutt, a 2014 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as Khammam Police Commissioner on Friday. Prior to this, he was the DCP of Hyderabad City East Zone.

He had earlier worked as the ASP of the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected Bhadrachalam sub-division and also served as the Superintendent of Police of both Jagtial and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Mr.Dutt took charge from Vishnu S. Warrier, an IPS officer of 2013 batch, who has been transferred.

Meanwhile, P. Shabarish, an IPS officer of 2017 batch, assumed charge as Mulugu Superintendent of Police in Mulugu district headquarters on Friday. He had earlier served as ASP of Manuguru sub-division in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and DCP of Medchal in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

