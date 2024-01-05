GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunil Dutt takes charge as Khammam Police Commissioner, Shabarish as Mulugu SP

January 05, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KHAMMAM/MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Sunil Dutt, a 2014 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as Khammam Police Commissioner on Friday. Prior to this, he was the DCP of Hyderabad City East Zone.

He had earlier worked as the ASP of the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected Bhadrachalam sub-division and also served as the Superintendent of Police of both Jagtial and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Mr.Dutt took charge from Vishnu S. Warrier, an IPS officer of 2013 batch, who has been transferred.

Meanwhile, P. Shabarish, an IPS officer of 2017 batch, assumed charge as Mulugu Superintendent of Police in Mulugu district headquarters on Friday. He had earlier served as ASP of Manuguru sub-division in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and DCP of Medchal in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.