Sunday slump: 1,378 cases recorded as testing dips

HYDERABAD

28 September 2020 20:49 IST

Only 35,000-odd tests conducted; 7 more die

Only 1,378 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Sunday as 35,465 samples were put to test. Results of 952 people were awaited. Seven more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 1107.

Usually, 55,000 to 59,000 tests are conducted in a day. However, it fell to 35,000-odd tests on Sunday.

The new 1,378 cases include 254 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 110 from Rangareddy, 78 from Karimnagar, 73 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 61 from Siddipet.

Since March 2, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the State, 28,86,334 samples have been put to test and 1,87,211 were found to have COVID infection.

With 1,56,431 persons having recovered and 1,107 dead, there are only 29,673 active cases, according to the media bulletin issued by the Health department. The recovery rate in the State stands at 83.55%.

In the 62 government hospitals, 4,458 oxygen beds and 866 ICU beds were available on Sunday. In case of 225 private hospitals, 2,390 oxygen beds and 2,017 ICU beds were vacant.