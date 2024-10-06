Sunday rainfall catches Hyderabad off guard, more showers expected

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening, catching many commuters by surprise. The sudden downpour led to people seeking shelter in nearby locations, though being a Sunday, the city largely escaped major traffic disruptions despite waterlogging in a few areas.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Secunderabad recorded the highest rainfall of 44.5 mm by 6 p.m., followed by 28.5 mm in Mettuguda, 24.3 mm in Seethaphalmandi, 16 mm in Gajularamaram, and 13.5 mm in Mallapur. Other areas, including Begumpet, Musheerabad and LB Nagar also saw significant rainfall, with figures ranging between 12mm and 13.5 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Monday across 10 districts in Telangana. These include Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy. In its daily bulletin, the IMD stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in isolated areas across these districts.

For Hyderabad, the IMD forecast for the next 24 hours predicts a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards evening or night. Temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 23°C.