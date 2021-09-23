Hyderabad

Sunday-Funday back on Tank Bund

HMDA workers preparing Tank Bund on Thursday for the vehicle-free Sunday carnival.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

After a gap of one week due to Ganesh immersion, Sunday as Funday will be back on Tank Bund from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 26.

Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration department Arvind Kumar tweeted on Thursday that the Sunday-Funday event by closing Tank Bund to traffic and allowing public movement on the long stretch of road only by walk would have some special attractions this time.

Sapling distribution

They include performance by the band company of Telangana State police, orchestra with Telugu songs, folk arts of Telangana like Oggu Dolu, Gussadi and Bonalu kolatam and fireworks.

There would also be eateries, exhibition of handlooms and handicraft, distribution of free saplings by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and many more.


