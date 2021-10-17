Sunday Funday at Charminar a big hit

Thousands made a beeline for first edition of Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam

The first edition of ‘Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam’ appeared to be a hit with the thousands converging at the heritage precinct of Charminar on Sunday.

Many sauntered, families in tow, soaking in the sights of the historic Charminar, the imposing Mecca Masjid, and its sprawling courtyard, the quaint Jama Masjid and the Government Nizamia General Hospital, popularly known as the Unani Dawakhaana. And as the evening progressed, visitors were seen snacking or shopping at the myriad stalls and small shops.

The Charminar seemed majestic, resplendent in its stucco work, illuminated in virtual drapes of the tricolour, even as laser beams cut the ether casting impressive shapes. A police band rendered a performance later in the evening.

In an attempt to encourage the public to go green, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation set up a stall handing over saplings free of charge. Parking spaces were earmarked for the visitors as well.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation sought to ensure a smooth ride for those visiting the Sunday Funday edition at Charminar as it pressed into service dozens of trips from different locations. For instance, 75 trips were planned from Jahangir Pir Dargah to Charminar and Maheshwaram to Charminar and Secunderabad Station to Charminar with 36 and 60 trips each. Two depot managers were put in charge of operations to Charminar.