Summit on drone applications, anti-drone tech in CISF held

A summit on ‘Applications of Drones and Anti-Drone Technologies in Central Industrial Security Force’ was held at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), Hakimpet, on Monday.

It was held in light of the recent spate of drone attacks on the international borders and the threat they pose to internal security and installations. Officers from CISF, PMO, College of Defence Management and Air Force Station-Hakimpet attended the summit along with 50 other officers who joined in online.

Addressing the officers, NISA director C.V. Anand said CISF being one of the armed police forces of the government, provides security to most sensitive government installations and facilities located all over India, including airports, atomic power plants, steel plants and space installations. He said drones are the modern-day force multipliers that can enhance the capabilities of security force and opined that aerial drone services are the future of surveillance and are inevitable to become an ideal tool for upgrading security forces.

The purpose of the event was to see the possibility of customisation of drones according to the needs of various functional sectors and face the challenges posed by them, Mr. Anand said.

He also cautioned against the increasing menace of drones and spoke of the recent incidents in Jammu region and on the advantages drones can deliver to the forces and its force multiplier role.

Participants included 10 corporates and startups from across the country.