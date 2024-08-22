ADVERTISEMENT

Summit debates AI’s impact on drug discovery, manufacturing, cybersecurity

Published - August 22, 2024 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Generative AI summit with the theme ‘revolutionising healthcare and pharmaceuticals’ as theme was organised here on Wednesday by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Telangana) in partnership with Google Cloud. It witnessed discussions on the impact of Artificial Intelligence on drug discovery, manufacturing, cybersecurity and more.

Leaders of the pharma industry and health sciences sector, along with senior professionals from Google Cloud, addressed the programme, which marked a significant milestone in CII’s efforts to drive innovation and growth in Telangana’s economy, the industry body said in a release.

The summit is just the beginning of a series of events to explore how AI and machine learning can be interpolated into various sectors, including pharma, education, manufacturing and defence, CII Telangana Chairman Sai D. Prasad said.

The pace of development in AI is breathtaking and the opportunities it presents, from processing vast amounts of data to transforming industries, are limitless, said vice-president (Engineering) and head of India Development Center, Google Cloud, Anil Bhansali.

“Our key focus this year is on developing a practical learning framework and a sustainability roadmap. This collaboration with Google Cloud is a significant step towards achieving these goals, especially in addressing the rapid innovation and change in the pharma industry,” said Convener, CII Telangana Pharma and Life Sciences Panel, Shilpa Reddy.

