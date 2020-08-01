Sumit Deb is new CMD of NMDC

NMDC director (Personnel) Sumit Deb on Saturday assumed charge as chairman-cum-managing director of the public sector iron ore mining major.

He succeeds N. Baijendra Kumar who had retired. Mr. Deb brings with him vast knowledge gathered through his experience at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and NMDC, a release from NMDC said.

Joining NMDC as general manager (Commercial) in 2015, Mr. Deb became the executive director (Personnel and Administration) and in 2019, assumed charge as director (Personnel). He was heading various functions of Personnel and Administration, Human Resource Development, Law, Corporate Communications, CSR and Rajbhasha.

Mr. Deb, after assuming charge as CMD, said that under the leadership of Mr. Kumar, “We established NMDC as a clear industry leader and positioned the company for strategic diversification and continued profitable growth. We are at the cusp of an incredible opportunity, and I am focused on driving growth and value creation.”

Stating it to be an honour to lead the Navratna company, he said, “I look forward to continuing to execute our strategic plans and achieve our financial objectives.”

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneshwar, Mr. Deb joined RINL as a management trainee and served in various capacities during the 25-year stint.

He worked in different regions of the country, dealing with heterogeneous mix of both external as well as internal customers and handling the domains of HR, marketing and distribution. He also has experience in marketing and distribution of steel and iron ore, sponge iron, pellets and diamonds, the release said.