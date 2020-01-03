Sujatha Gupta resigns from GHMC

Sujatha Gupta, senior officer who was appointed on contract basis in the cadre of Additional Commissioner (Sanitation), GHMC, for one year, has reportedly resigned on Thursday even before completion of her tenure.
While no official communication has been received from the corporation, it is learnt that she has already handed over the charge to the officer next in line in the department. She cited personal exigencies as reason for her resignation.
The former Indian Defence Estates Services (IEDS) officer, who served as the CEO of Secunderabad Cantonment Board, was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty in the GHMC in September last year, after taking voluntary retirement from the defence services.
Recently, she has also been given the charge of Additional Commissioner, Transport, in addition to sanitation.
