Hyderabad

Suicide bids near Pragathi Bhavan

A man tried to set himself ablaze while another jumped in front of Finance Minister Harish Rao’s vehicle, ahead of the Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Panjagutta police identified the duo as Suresh Kumar and Narsing Rao, both brothers. They were upset over a land dispute at Petbashirabad Police Station limits and claimed they were denied justice.

The duo reached Pragathi Bhavan around 1.30 p.m., half-an-hour ahead of the scheduled commencement of the Cabinet meeting. Narsing doused himself with kerosene and threatened to immolate himself. Alert police grabbed him before he could set himself afire, and threw water on him. Meanwhile, Suresh saw Mr. Rao in his car and lunged at it. Police had to restrain him, and pull him away from the vehicle.

The duo was then taken to the police station.


