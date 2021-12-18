Suicide attempt near CM’s camp office

hyderabad

18 December 2021 22:10 IST

A couple attempted to kill their three children and end their lives near Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence-cum-office of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Saturday, hours before the Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The attempt was made by Mashamoni Ilesh (34), a labourer from Nadargul village in Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy, his wife M. Anuradha (32) and their children – Akishta(9), Manitej (8) and Venutej (6).

Police said that they tried to take the extreme step around 10.55 a.m. due to some some agriculture land issue.

Advertising

Advertising

“Suddenly, two persons along with three children came near BB1 gate, Pragathi Bhavan, on foot and tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on their bodies, which they brought in a plastic can. Immediately they were rescued and brought to the police station,” they said.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional break down at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)