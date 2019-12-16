Suggest steps to achieve accelerated growth: Minister to PR professionals

Tourism and Culture Minister V. Srinivas Goud exhorted the public relations professionals to suggest methods that should be adopted to achieve accelerated growth in the State.

The Minister said public relations professionals play an important role in disseminating information about the steps taken by the government for public good. The PR agencies could take the initiative in convincing major industry players in effectively channelising funds allocated through corporate social responsibility for public good.

The industry, on its part, could take up activities sector-wise like some of the units contributing to education and tourism while some others could contribute their share for social causes.

“The government alone will not be able to focus on all issues and we need the support of the private sector, including the industry,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the valedictory of the 41st All India Public Relations Conference here on Sunday.

He said public relations professionals can play an important role in engaging the industry and private sector in taking up works relating to larger public good. In the wake of reports that a section of industry is allegedly utilising the corporate social responsibility aspect to evade taxes, the PR professionals could play an important role in ensuring that funds earmarked for the purpose are effectively spent in the interests of people, he said.

He explained the initiatives launched by the State fovernment to enhance quality of education, supply safe drinking water to people and the efforts underway to provide water to one crore acre land which ensured that the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao becomes a role model for others to follow.

Public Relations Society of India national president Ajit Pathak, secretary general Nivedita Banerjee and others spoke. PRSI Hyderabad chapter head P. Venugopal Reddy welcomed the participants of the valedictory session.