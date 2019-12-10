‘SugarBox’ zones for infotainment on Metro

Hyderabad Metro Rail has become one of the first public transport systems to allow passengers to watch content or download movies and music through ‘SugarBox’ zones, using closed loop Wi-Fi system available, providing seamless streaming service sans mobile data in metro stations across the two corridors from Tuesday onwards.

Music, movies, games, etc., can be viewed for free for the first 60 days through this app, which needs a one-time log in when pre-recorded content from Hollywood to Indian movies to other programmes of OTT — over the top platforms of Zee5 and Freeplay are currently available to passengers, said CEO of SugarBox Systems Rohit Paranjpe.

The new cutting-edge technology that is presently used in aeroplanes, will be live in all trains and at 10 stations to begin with. Movies can be downloaded in five minutes flat from the new smartphones and can be watched later at home, he said, at the launch.

“Telecom companies will be increasing tariffs for using mobile data to cope up with the losses soon. In this light, this new seamless platform without depending on mobile data and providing uninterrupted access without any data charges will benefit passengers. I have advised introduction of ‘productive’ data too other than entertainment as metro is going to change lifestyles here,” said HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy.

Happening places

Asserting that the metro project and stations will be ‘happening’ places in the coming days with more amenities and activities for the entire family, Mr. Reddy foresaw a situation where working women and others can book cabs, bikes, coffee, food, vegetables and medicines too through this facility as soon as they get onto the metro system before they reach the destination.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K.V.B. Reddy said the SugarBox was tested for last eight months, and assured to see all stations will be similarly connected. He expects e-commerce and other transport modes to get onto it for passengers’ convenience.

Chief Operating Officer A.K. Saini informed that a passenger at an average spends between 30 minutes to one hour in a metro train and mostly it is music, games and movies which are watched. A lot of research went into loading all the trains with content through a central server every day by SugarBox.

Revenue

Mr. Paranjpe said SugarBox is operating in nine cities in buses and trains. Revenue is through advertising and soon to be unveiled monthly and daily fees with the target to reach one lakh users.

Movies, TV shows, original Zee5, Free play content and music videos are now available for viewing and soon e-commerce, e-learning modules, food delivery, etc., too will be introduced.

The SugarBox in-train entertainment facility is now available in all the trains and on the platforms of Ameerpet, JNTU, Begumpet, Nagole, Uppal, Miyapur, KPHB, Kukatpalli and Secunderabad (East) Metro stations.