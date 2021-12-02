SugarBox to enhance Metro travel with more online content

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 19:59 IST

SugarBox Networks, whose ‘Hyperlocal Edge Cloud’ based technology is providing internet connection to L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, announced on Thursday that passengers can now consume content from varied sectors of entertainment, education, e-commerce and fintech.

HMR was the first public transport system in the country to give its passengers the option to download or stream content for free, even in the absence of an active internet connection in transit or at stations. Apparently, a recent survey highlighted that commuters spent approximately 60 minutes on their phone in a day when on-the-go.

During this time, they use a number of services, YouTube and Messenger apps being the most preferred. Almost 75% users latched on to the network to start using SugarBox services. Most content is consumed during weekend and afternoons on weekdays and at daily peak commute hours (11 a.m. / 6 p.m.) on working days. Intermittent connectivity was cited as one of the main obstacles for people to view content on OTT platforms.

“We leverage Local Area Networks (LANs) to provide users access to relevant apps. For the unserved, in collaboration with other connectivity providers, we are re-imagining rural connectivity to provide reliable access at affordable rates. So, this miniaturised cloud ‘Hyperlocal Edge Cloud’ works wonders for a collaboration like L&T MRH for commuters to enjoy seamless content during their travel time,” said CEO and co-founder Rohit Paranjpe.

L&TMRH CEO & MD K.V.B. Reddy said that SugarBox Networks has consistently elevated passenger experience making every Metro ride more entertaining, informative and knowledge-rich with free connectivity, said a press release.