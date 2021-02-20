Sudden showers take capital by surprise

HYDERABAD

20 February 2021 00:10 IST

Temperature dips; dry weather predicted for next two days

A sudden spell of rain enveloped several parts of the city on Friday evening, in a repeat of Thursday night’s occurrence.

The temperature, which remained relatively low since morning on Friday, suddenly plummeted towards 4.30-5 p.m., sending the city into shivering paroxysms.

Within no time, the skies opened up, and unexpected downpour caught the citizens unawares, sending them scurrying for cover. Roads were flooded and vehicles were stranded, giving commuters a difficult time.

Advertising

Advertising

Several locations in Charminar, Malakpet, L.B.Nagar, Amberpet, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Kapra, and Khairatabad circles saw showers of varying intensities for about half an hour.

Charminar received the highest rainfall at 11.5 mm, while areas such as L.B.Nagar, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, and Malakpet received about 10 mm of rain. Malkajgiri received about 9 mm, followed by Secunderabad at 7 mm.

Sudden showers had swept southern and eastern parts of the city on Thursday night too, starting around 11.30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Areas such as L.B.Nagar and Saroornagar received around 16 mm of rain while Karwan, Santhosh Nagar, Hayatnagar, Malakpet, Goshamahal, and other areas recorded 10 to 13 mm of rainfall within about half hour.

The Met department has attributed the sudden rain spell to the upper air circulation in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and surrounding areas, at a height of 1.5 to 3.1 km. Dry weather is predicted for the coming two days.