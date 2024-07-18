GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sudden downpour leads to waterlogging, traffic chaos in Hyderabad

Published - July 18, 2024 11:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

After a day without rains, most parts of Hyderabad were hit by a sudden spell of moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday night, leading to waterlogging in several areas and causing difficulties for residents returning from work.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Hyder Nagar received 4.5 cm rainfall as of 10 p.m., followed by Shamshiguda with 3.6 cm, Kukatpally with 3.3 cm, Moosapet with 3.2 cm, Gajularamaram with 3 cm, Chanda Nagar with 2.5 cm, Anandbagh with 2.2 cm and Mallapur with 2 cm.

Among the affected areas was the Satyam theatre road in Ameerpet, where, despite its broad one-way layout, waterlogging reduced traffic to a single lane, causing a jam at Ameerpet junction.

Heavy traffic was also reported on roads from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur. Traffic from Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad to Mettuguda was slow, with many commuters seeking shelter under the Railway Under Bridge (RUB) between the two locations. Waterlogging was observed in multiple locations across the city, including Balanagar, Chanda Nagar, ECIL X Roads and Nacharam junction.

Traffic police and GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were seen clearing water stagnation to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic.

